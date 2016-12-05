A visit to the former Steorn office

With Steorn’s assets set to be liquidated, but no sign of any public information about the liquidation schedule or process, it remains an open question whether the Steorn offices have yet been cleared out and what has become of the company’s property. Longtime reader and Dublin correspondent Aidan Sullivan sought to address these questions by […]
Steorn Liquidates
Ten years after introducing itself to the world with an ad in the economist that claimed they’d discovered a way to defy the laws of physics and provide unlimited free energy, Steorn has announced that they’ve laid off their staff, and are liquidating their assets and winding up the company. This was reported in today’s […]
McCarthy re-emerges, exposes break with head investor Pat Corbett
After a long social media silence that began when the Orbo product launch went awry back in February, former Steorn CEO Shaun McCarthy has re-emerged with a vengeance. In the past 24 hours he’s been posting prolifically to his Facebook page, his Twitter account @orbomantweets, and a new blog he’s launched titled orboman. His posts […]
Steorn still “working hard”, successful refund is reported
Earlier this week I received the following response from Steorn to an inquiry about the status of my OCube order: Apologies again for the ongoing delay. Unfortunately we are not in a position to provide a definitive shipping date, the cells are still spiking and causing electronic failures which the guys are working hard to […]
Steorn prospects dim — investors told to chip in more or lose it all
The Irish Sunday Business Post published an article about Steorn yesterday. It’s behind a paywall, so I’ll summarize it here. The short version is: it doesn’t look good. According to the article, Steorn, which has raised 23 million euros from private investors so far, has told its shareholders that it is “out of cash and […]
Steorn begins Orbo test live stream
his morning Steorn began streaming a live test of an Orbo device on Twitch. The announcement on their Facebook page reads: This video stream shows an Orbo power cell in long term reliability testing. The test system comprises of an Orbo power cell that is being shorted through a relay at an approximate frequency of […]
Steorn stirs
I haven’t posted anything new here in over 5 weeks, because there’s been nothing new to report. Dead silence from Steorn, who have even stopped removing spam comments from their Facebook page. The closest thing to a new development is that Frank Acland of e-catworld.com managed to coax a small continuous trickle of current out […]
Latest Steorn update moves goalposts
Monday morning Steorn sent the following e-mail to customers who had ordered an OCube: Dear Customer, First of all we would like to again thank you for your order and your interest in Orbo technology. We are contacting you to provide you with an update on the current situation with respect to product design, production […]
OCube delayed further, OPhone offered as compensation
Along with others who have ordered an OCube from Steorn, I received the following e-mail this morning: Dear Customer, As you are aware there have been several delays in the shipping of your Ocube. We had placed shipments on hold due to some issues reported from initial users. We had identified the problem (a charge […]
Acland’s Orbo tests are now 0 for 2
This will be a quick update because there have been very few developments lately. Almost none of them were positive. First, neither Rachel Wallace nor Jennifer Roe have provided any further “weekly” updates about the status of their OPhones. It seems that their phones have fallen within what is, according to Steorn CEO Shaun McCarthy, […]