Steorn stirs

I haven’t posted anything new here in over 5 weeks, because there’s been nothing new to report. Dead silence from Steorn, who have even stopped removing spam comments from their Facebook page. The closest thing to a new development is that Frank Acland of e-catworld.com managed to coax a small continuous trickle of current out of one of the defective Orbo devices sent to him by Steorn. While this result is consistent with Steorn’s claims, the amount of power involved is so low that it could just as well be coming from a 9V battery hidden within the epoxy goop that encloses the device. The page that discussed these developments appears to no longer exist on the e-catworld.com site.

Just when it looked like Steorn might be settling into another years-long period of quiescence, they posted the following in their Facebook page on April 27th:

Folks, we’ll be posting a new video around the middle of next week so please tune in then!

Also on April 27th, in response to an e-mail I sent asking for an update on OCube shipment, they responded:

[T]he guys are still focused on testing the revised configurations but will hopefully have an update on shipping timelines etc soon. Thanks for your continuing patience but we understand your frustration and will of course issue a refund at any stage if you so decide

So, they haven’t given up yet, and it’s just possible we may hear more from them next week.