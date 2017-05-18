Steorn assets on the auction block

Thanks to Aiden Sullivan for pointing out that Steorn’s assets are now up up for auction, here. Compared with the rooms full of scopes and testing equipment that have featured in Steorn’s videos, there are relatively few items for sale. Sixteen of the 26 available lots are comprised of engineering/testing equipment. There are seven lots of red aluminum Orbo “skull” cases, two per lot (no indication that there is anything inside them, so they’re likely just empty cases). Then there are a couple of odd items: a full size replica suit of armor, and a Picasso lithograph.
This is clearly the end of the road for Steorn, but the scarcity of items on auction here does raise the question of what happened to the rest of Steorn’s assets. It’s possible that HephaHeat or some other spin-off company has adopted equipment that they would find useful, though it’s unclear how such an arrangement would work with Steorn’s liquidation agreement.
Patents and trademarks can be bought and sold like any other asset.
Steorn have eight patents registered or applied for (according to the European Patent Register). There may also be patent applications in the Irish patent register; I’ll check that some other time.
So, one patent will be granted, and another is being examined; the remaining six have been withdrawn for one reason or another. Please note that even if a patent is granted, that does not necessarily mean it is actually innovative; the EPO examiners are good but they’re only human, and a future lawsuit would put the patent under much greater scrutiny. So don’t read too much into the words “Granted” or “Under examination”.
For the curious, you can examine Steorn’s patents here.
You will see that the spellings under Sean’s name vary (Shaun, etc.) and I have only searched for Steorn. There may be other applications e.g. in the USA or (more likely) in the UK or Ireland. Irish applications would still be examined by the EPO, but I think the UK patents still have an independent board of Examiners. I’ll look into that, if people are interested.
Yup, one application in Ireland that is not included in the above post.
“Self-contained magnetic field measurement probe”
Withdrawn 🙂
No patent applications in the UK for Steorn.
It says the country of priority is the USA, but there is no US patent application number and the USPTO site returns nothing for Steorn.
(If you’re wondering why Steorn would have a patent in Ireland and not in Europe, the reason is that it costs a lot less to apply for a patent in your home country, and if it is granted you get a 1 year priority on the European application. Common practice is to apply for a patent nationally first, and if that’s granted then go ahead with the EPO application, which is seriously expensive.)
Thanks for your research on McCarthy’s “patents” qwerty.
As far as I know (very little!) about patents—certainly in Australia—the device and/or process doesn’t even have to be shown actually working, as described and/or intended, to receive a patent. Which is why we see so many devices—for example, complimentary and alternative “medical” woo—labelled PATENT PENDING. People often mistakenly believe that patent claim means the device works as claimed, as many did for McCarthy’s mythical over-unity contraptions.
And as the old adage says: Bullshit baffles brains. Care for another Piña Colada Shaun?
The suit of armour is just perfect.
So there were only 14 monkey-skull cases? Seems like there were photos of more.
No intellectual property mentioned at all. Not sure how that would normally be disposed of. But the administrators aren’t going to pretend there is any.
Yep, only 14. Amazing ain’t it when McCarthy claimed to have “sold out” of the first batch of (apparently) one thousand of its first production run. And the pics he posted seem to show stacks of dozens of them, as did his pics of the O-Cubes. Or were they simply empty, dummy cases set up to convince the investors that they were actually in production, and ready for shipping… and working?
I haven’t stopped laughing since I read the auction listing (thanks to Aiden). Seriously? Selling a replica suit of amour and a €500 lithograph, plus a dozen empty—and totally useless—plastic “monkey” cases is going to help towards recouping €23 million? And what about the hundreds of 9V batteries used to dummy up the few fake results McCarthy grudgingly publicised when pushed to show some progress over the previous decade? Surely they’d be worth a bit more than a worthless tin suit LOL.
McCarthy and his criminal cohorts must be laughing all the way to their banks in Majorca or the Bahamas or wherever.