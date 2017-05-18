Steorn assets on the auction block

Thanks to Aiden Sullivan for pointing out that Steorn’s assets are now up up for auction, here. Compared with the rooms full of scopes and testing equipment that have featured in Steorn’s videos, there are relatively few items for sale. Sixteen of the 26 available lots are comprised of engineering/testing equipment. There are seven lots of red aluminum Orbo “skull” cases, two per lot (no indication that there is anything inside them, so they’re likely just empty cases). Then there are a couple of odd items: a full size replica suit of armor, and a Picasso lithograph.

This is clearly the end of the road for Steorn, but the scarcity of items on auction here does raise the question of what happened to the rest of Steorn’s assets. It’s possible that HephaHeat or some other spin-off company has adopted equipment that they would find useful, though it’s unclear how such an arrangement would work with Steorn’s liquidation agreement.