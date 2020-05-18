The Impossible Dream: book brings new account of Steorn’s journey

Irish Business Post journalist Barry J Whyte, who wrote several articles covering Steorn over the years, has published a book detailing the whole saga. The Impossible Dream: The spectacular rise and fall of Steorn, one of the Celtic Tiger’s most audacious start-ups is available now through Amazon for Kindle, and will be released on paperback in September.

I haven’t dug into this yet but I’m looking forward to it — Whyte scored new interviews with some of the major players, including Shaun McCarthy and Steorn co-founder Mike Daly, and uncovered aspects of the story that haven’t been told before. The Irish Sunday Times published a review of the book, which you can read here.

I don’t know if this new account will bring us closer to understanding what propelled Steorn, or if it will only deepen the mystery… but it’s bound to be a fun ride, like the Steorn journey itself. Unless, of course, you’re one of the many investors who lost millions along the way.