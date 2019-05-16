Earth Engine Live Demo

Steorn remains dead, but another company called Inductance Energy has taken up their mantle. The similarities are many: a small company founded by an eccentric engineer creates a magnet motor, launches a slick website, and stages a live online demo. The biggest difference so far is that IE’s demo Earth Engine is successfully spinning.

The website doesn’t offer up too much information about their technology, but they claim to be manufacturing and installing commercial engines right now. They’re also actively looking for investors to fund the process of replacing existing energy sources with Earth Engines.

Assuming Steorn had some working technology (a big assumption), is IE’s invention based on the same principles? Or, assuming Steorn was a scam, is IE looking to cash in on the same business model?

One interesting bit of information is found in their FAQs. To the question “Is this a perpetual motion machine?” they respond, “Earth Engine is not a perpetual motion machine. Earth Engine uses the force created from two opposing magnets. Magnets are a depleting resource that requires “recharging” every three years. If the engine is shut down, it will stop rotating the drive system.” This seems to imply that the Earth Engine doesn’t violate the laws of thermodynamics; however, if that were the case, then the energy put into replacing (or recharging) the magnets would need to be greater than or equal to the energy harvested from the machine over the ensuing three years.

After watching them careen off the rails, I’m still suffering from a case of Steorn fatigue. But Inductance Energy at least gives the impression of being a highly professional operation that’s entering production on a potentially world-changing technology that seems to defy the laws of physics. Maybe they’ll succeed where Steorn failed? I can’t help but want to find out.